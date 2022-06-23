The Directors Event announces exceptional line-up of speakers

The biggest board meeting in SA is about to take place with an exceptional line-up of experts who will discuss the economy, equality, food security and more.

On June 24 2022, the Directors Event will comprise three moderated panel discussions on reigniting the spirit of ubuntu where public sector, business, academia and NGO representatives will debate the shortest, most effective paths to recovery.

The event is known to attract an audience of more than 300 senior management and C-level executives to a full-day conference at the Sandton Convention Centre. In 2021, the digital event drew an online audience of more than 1,500 delegates.

Here are the topics for this year’s Directors Event panel discussions:

Fixing the economy to improve livelihoods, moderated by Gugulethu Mfuphi, will look at how businesses can step up to deliver effective social impact on the path to post-Covid socioeconomic recovery. The panel includes:

Nontobeko Hlela — Researcher for SA Office, Tricontinental Institute for Social Research

Azar Jammine — Chief economist, Econometrix

Eustace Mashimbye — CEO, Proudly SA

Hendrik Malan — CEO, Frost & Sullivan Africa

John Dludlu — CEO, Small Business Institute

Jan Bouwer — Chief of digital platform solutions, BCX

Feeding the nation, moderated by Uveka Rangappa, will tackle how to mitigate climate change, manage water resources, execute a just energy transition and support agriculture to ensure no person goes to bed hungry. The panel includes:

Jaisheila Rajput — Founder and CEO, Tomorrow Matters Now (TOMA-Now)

Andy Du Plessis — MD, Food Forward SA

Prof Imraan Valodia — Pro-vice-chancellor: climate, sustainability and inequality, University of the Witwatersrand

Prof Mark Swilling — Co-director, Centre for Sustainability Transitions at University of Stellenbosch

Prof Francois Engelbrecht — Director and professor of climatology, Global Change Institute, University of the Witwatersrand

New ways of tackling inequality, moderated by Nompumelelo Runji, will focus on how public and private sectors can work together to raise SA beyond being classed among the “fragile five” emerging economies. The panel will consist of:

Phelisa Nkomo — Development economist and chair, Oxfam SA

Prof Murray Leibbrandt — Chair in poverty and inequality research at the National Research Foundation and director of Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit at UCT

Precious Zikhali – Poverty Economist, World Bank

Sizwe Pamla — Spokesperson, Cosatu

Busisiwe Memela-Khambula — CEO, SA Social Security Agency (Sassa)

