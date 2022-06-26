Covid taught us scientists should be in charge next time: Madhi

For Shabir Madhi, head of health sciences at Wits, the past two years and three months have been a journey he is unlikely to forget.

As a world-class vaccinologist, a deadly global pandemic made the clarion call of his life’s work even louder — first from within the ministerial advisory committee on the pandemic and then from outside it after he and others were pushed out.

After his departure from the committee, Madhi set out to keep the public informed on the pandemic, breaking down complex information into easy-to-understand sound bites.

From podcasts and radio interviews to television appearances and newspaper interviews, Madhi answered countless questions as SA found itself in unknown territory.