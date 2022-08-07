Body of Japanese murder suspect exhumed in KZN for DNA tests
07 August 2022 - 00:00
A Japanese cold case from nearly 20 years ago is on the brink of being solved after the remains of a Japanese national, suspected to be that of a man who orchestrated a gruesome murder in Tokyo, were exhumed in KwaZulu-Natal last week for DNA sampling. ..
Body of Japanese murder suspect exhumed in KZN for DNA tests
