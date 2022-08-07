Parents want heads to roll after ‘spy camera’ found at top KZN school
Governing body chair says after incidents occurred at the school the camera was fitted but no footage has been seen and dismissed uproar as a 'non-issue'
07 August 2022 - 00:00
Parents at a top KwaZulu-Natal boys school are seething after a closed-circuit camera was found in a study room used by prefects, saying it’s a violation of their rights and demanding an investigation by the education department...
