News

‘I will co-operate fully’: Actress Terry Pheto’s property attached by SIU in Lotto probe

06 November 2022 - 00:04

Actress Terry Pheto has denied any involvement in the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) fraud and said she would co-operate fully with investigators...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Motlanthe urges Ramaphosa to come clean over Phala Phala Politics
  2. David Mahlobo denies Phala Phala involvement Politics
  3. South African woman found dead in London hotel room News
  4. ‘I will co-operate fully’: Actress Terry Pheto’s property attached by SIU in ... News
  5. DA claims Mkhwebane wants to go back to work just for Phala Phala report News

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa