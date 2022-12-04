Transnet seeks answers after historic KZN lighthouse vandalised
Business forums unhappy at their treatment by the SOE under suspicion in the destruction of remote St Lucia facility
04 December 2022 - 00:00
A 116-year-old lighthouse on a remote section of the KwaZulu-Natal north coast stands in ruins after being vandalised and stripped of vital equipment...
