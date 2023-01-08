'I just saw this torpedo come at me' — US actress describes Clifton seal attack
Unusual aggressiveness of sea mammals is thought to be linked to neurological damage caused by global warming
08 January 2023 - 00:00
Loulou Taylor couldn’t understand what all the fuss was about...
'I just saw this torpedo come at me' — US actress describes Clifton seal attack
Unusual aggressiveness of sea mammals is thought to be linked to neurological damage caused by global warming
Loulou Taylor couldn’t understand what all the fuss was about...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos