Traumatised cops live in fear as police stations targeted for guns, bullets
Thirteen police stations were burgled between April 2018 and March 2021
05 February 2023 - 00:00 By HENDRIK HANCKE and ORRIN SINGH
South Africa’s police stations have become hunting grounds for criminals targeting weapons and ammunition during armed robberies, leaving officers traumatised, some of them terrified to go to work. ..
Traumatised cops live in fear as police stations targeted for guns, bullets
Thirteen police stations were burgled between April 2018 and March 2021
South Africa’s police stations have become hunting grounds for criminals targeting weapons and ammunition during armed robberies, leaving officers traumatised, some of them terrified to go to work. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos