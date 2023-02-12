News

Government, council in blame game over state of Bulawayo's roads

Many public transport operators have abandoned some of the city's roads due to their bad state

12 February 2023 - 00:00 By PAMENUS TUSO

The city of Bulawayo has blamed the government’s Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) for its deplorable road network which has seen public transport operators abandoning some roads because of their poor condition...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Who ordered the hit on AKA? News
  2. KZN teen dies after being raped and forced to drink brake fluid News
  3. Electricity minister just 'a project manager': Gwede Politics
  4. Dismay in ANC over cabinet reshuffle delay Politics
  5. IN PICTURES | ‘We as a country have lost so much’ News

Latest Videos

CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting
FROM THE SCENE: Flowers laid at AKA's shooting site as father and friends speak ...