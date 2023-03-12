Daybreak Farms spends R57m in fight against whistle-blowers
Documentation shows how much company paid law firm to remove auditor, executives who tried to stop R200m theft
12 March 2023 - 00:03
Daybreak Farms — the controversial chicken producer owned by state pensioners and workers — has spent about R57m targeting whistleblowers, documents show. ..
