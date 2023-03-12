SA Tourism and former CFO get ready to shoot it out
Johan van der Walt denies withholding information and misleading SAT in his involvement with the agency dealing with the Tottenham Hotspur soccer deal, writes Thanduxolo Jika
12 March 2023 - 00:02
..
SA Tourism and former CFO get ready to shoot it out
Johan van der Walt denies withholding information and misleading SAT in his involvement with the agency dealing with the Tottenham Hotspur soccer deal, writes Thanduxolo Jika
..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos