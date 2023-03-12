The Big Read
Poor hit hardest by food price inflation, study shows
As some splurge on travel and dining out after Covid, others struggle to eat
12 March 2023 - 00:01
Affluent South Africans have increased their spending on takeaways, eating out and travelling since the end of Covid lockdowns, but those less well-off are grappling with an almost 50% increase in grocery costs as rising inflation bites...
