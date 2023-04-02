Revealed: the tense tug of war over ‘Thabo Bester’s body’
His partner in love and crime fought tooth and nail to make sure the stand-in corpse was cremated
02 April 2023 - 00:05 By GRAEME HOSKEN and TANKISO MAKHETHA
As part of the cover-up of Thabo Bester’s audacious prison break, his partner Nandipha Magudumana went to extraordinary lengths to obtain the stand-in corpse from the Hillbrow morgue and cremate it, the Sunday Times can disclose this week...
