Swimsuit row erupts over school rule for trans boys
Parent outraged at Cape primary school’s demand that trans boys wear tops in the pool
28 May 2023 - 00:00
A primary school governing body has barred an eight-year-old transgender boy from wearing a male swimsuit because it may cause “social discomfort” to other pupils or be in “conflict with their beliefs”. ..
Swimsuit row erupts over school rule for trans boys
Parent outraged at Cape primary school’s demand that trans boys wear tops in the pool
A primary school governing body has barred an eight-year-old transgender boy from wearing a male swimsuit because it may cause “social discomfort” to other pupils or be in “conflict with their beliefs”. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos