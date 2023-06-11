Unclaimed bodies rotting in mortuary limbo
Health departments blame police delays as more than 2,000 corpses pile up in morgues in just two provinces
11 June 2023 - 00:00
Close to 2,000 unclaimed and unidentified bodies are piling up in the over-stretched state mortuaries of just two provinces — KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng — partly because of police delays and backlogs in DNA testing. ..
