We were screwed over vaccines: Crisp
Multinational companies bullied SA in negotiations to buy life-saving vaccines at the height of the pandemic
10 September 2023 - 00:00
South Africa’s government was not allowed to reduce the amount of Covid vaccine it had ordered and was forced to follow Europe and the US in the long queue for supplies, despite paying a staggering R14.1bn upfront for 60-million doses. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.