Durban and Umhlanga still suffering from poo blues over festive season
Hospitality industry is concerned about the effects of persistent sanitation and infrastructure problems on tourism over the year-end holidays
07 January 2024 - 00:00
The hospitality industry has expressed concern that Durban and Umhlanga had failed to bounce back this festive season due to persistent challenges related to sewerage, water quality and road infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal...
