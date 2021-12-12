Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro
Investigation centres on 'illegal' extension of former manager's contract
12 December 2021 - 00:00
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele met with the Hawks on Friday as part of their investigations into allegations of fraud at the Ekurhuleni metro municipality during his tenure as mayor 10 years ago.
The probe came to light this week and centres on the “illegal” extension of the employment contract of then city manager Khaya Ngema, who served under Gungubele. Ngema worked for the city for four years, apparently without an employment contract...
