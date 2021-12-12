'It's war now': Cele and generals clash over R138m in crime funds

Top cops deny minister's claim that millions were available to crime intelligence ahead of July unrest and plan to discredit his testimony at hearing into riots

Senior officers in police crime intelligence aligned to the national commissioner, Khehla Sitole, plan to counter evidence by police minister Bheki Cele at the South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) hearings into the July riots.



According to sources, and documents and text messages seen by the Sunday Times, the officers have submitted statements to the commission to discredit Cele’s testimony. ..