Ramaphosa promises jobs to address the ‘catastrophe facing our country'

After a grim year, president pledges structural reform and ‘great opportunities’ for small and medium enterprises in 2022

Catastrophic, difficult and challenging is how President Cyril Ramaphosa has described his year.



Unemployment reached unprecedented levels (34.9% in the third quarter), about 300 people died during the riots and looting in July, and political control of key metros slipped away from his party, the ANC...