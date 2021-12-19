Ramaphosa promises jobs to address the ‘catastrophe facing our country'
After a grim year, president pledges structural reform and ‘great opportunities’ for small and medium enterprises in 2022
19 December 2021 - 00:01
Catastrophic, difficult and challenging is how President Cyril Ramaphosa has described his year.
Unemployment reached unprecedented levels (34.9% in the third quarter), about 300 people died during the riots and looting in July, and political control of key metros slipped away from his party, the ANC...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.