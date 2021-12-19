C’mon Msholozi, give us a juicy holiday read
I’m sure we'd all love a real autobiography from our former prez
19 December 2021 - 00:01
I have not been able to lay my hands on a copy of former president Jacob Zuma's much talked about book.
I was really looking forward to spending the holidays reading what Msholozi has to say about the political drama that has been SA ever since a court judgment in the trial of his then friend Schabir Shaik implicated him in acts of corruption in 2005...
