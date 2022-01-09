Politics

Investigation launched into blackout at Ramaphosa's gala dinner

ANC NEC says counter-revolutionaries from within aim to embarrass the president.

09 January 2022 - 00:02 By ZIMASA MATIWANE and KGOTHATSO MADISA

An investigation has been launched into who was responsible for the power cut that interrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech at an ANC fundraising  gala dinner, forcing him to be escorted from the room by security.

..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. MP’s theology studies stall after plagiarism charge leads to Unisa sanction News
  3. From Ace to Senzo's alleged killers: Here are the big names who will be in the ... News
  4. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC Politics
  5. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech