Will Lindiwe Sisulu get the nod from the anti-CR faction?

The tourism minister has taken advantage of the leadership vacuum among Ramaphosa’s opponents, but there is a long list of party leaders with presidential ambitions

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu may have placed herself in a good position to be chosen as the candidate of those in the ANC seeking to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa winning a second term, but she is not the only one gunning for the top job.



The race to become the next president of the ruling party began last week with Ramaphosa’s supporters in Limpopo openly endorsing his bid for a second term during festivities to celebrate the party’s 110th birthday...