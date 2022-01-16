Politics

Will Lindiwe Sisulu get the nod from the anti-CR faction?

The tourism minister has taken advantage of the leadership vacuum among Ramaphosa’s opponents, but there is a long list of party leaders with presidential ambitions

Sibongakonke Shoba Politics editor: Sunday Times
16 January 2022 - 00:04

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu may have placed herself in a good position to be chosen as the candidate of those in the ANC seeking to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa winning a second term, but she is not the only one gunning for the top job.

The race to become the next president of the ruling party began last week with Ramaphosa’s supporters in Limpopo openly endorsing his bid for a second term during festivities to celebrate the party’s 110th birthday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa declares war on fightback faction Politics
  2. 'I knew she would achieve something one day': Resident hails SBV guard who ... News
  3. No insurance for fire-ravaged parliament, could cost R1bn to rebuild News
  4. Residents ordered to stop fixing their Northern Cape town News
  5. Dudu Myeni in the dock? Don't hold your breath News

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...