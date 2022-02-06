Zondo is ‘trying to Zumarise me,’ says former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama

Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama rejects state capture report implicating him in corruption as ‘absurd’ and says his lawyers are studying it

Former Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama has accused acting chief justice Raymond Zondo of character assassination and doing his best to “Zumarise” him in the latest state capture report.



Speaking to the Sunday Times this week, Gama stood by the story he told the Zondo commission last year, insisting that he had never been captured by the Gupta family and their associates. ..