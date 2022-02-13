State of the Presidency
‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state
The president has centralised key government functions in his office, taking some responsibilities away from his ministers and shifting powers and functions to the Union Buildings
13 February 2022 - 00:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken key government functions into his office, setting up what critics say are parallel government structures but which those close to him say are long overdue and essential to ensure the government gets things done.
The result is a super-presidency with powers and oversight over vital areas of government that are meant to add muscle to government departments’ efforts to fulfil their mandates...
