×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Billions needed to rebuild KZN, says premier Sihle Zikalala

Worst natural disaster in living memory, in which about 440 people died, has wreaked a heavy toll on infrastructure and services

24 April 2022 - 00:00 By ZIMASA MATIWANE and AMANDA KHOZA

Preliminary estimates show the rebuilding and repair of infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal destroyed  by the deadliest natural disaster to hit SA could run up to billions more than initially anticipated...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘I told him he had sexy eyes,’ says woman who set honey trap for aunt's alleged ... News
  2. Ramaphosa allies accused of trying to influence Eastern Cape contest Politics
  3. Forensic report rubbishes money laundering claims against Ian Khama News
  4. Ukrainians ignore Ramaphosa’s Please-Call-Me request Politics
  5. Brothers' spat leads to brain surgeon's record defamation loss News

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer