Politics

Former SAA director Yakhe Kwinana on 14 charges relating to state capture

Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist
15 May 2022 - 00:00

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has brought state capture-related charges against controversial former SAA director Yakhe Kwinana over her conduct which is alleged to have thrust the airline into a tailspin...

