Former SAA director Yakhe Kwinana on 14 charges relating to state capture
15 May 2022 - 00:00
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has brought state capture-related charges against controversial former SAA director Yakhe Kwinana over her conduct which is alleged to have thrust the airline into a tailspin...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.