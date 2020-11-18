Dudu Myeni asks to offer 'new evidence' in her delinquent director challenge

On Tuesday, Myeni’s lawyers filed a notice of an interlocutory application in which she seeks an order granting her leave to introduce new evidence.

She also wants an order granting her condonation for the late filing of the same application.

In her affidavit supporting the interlocutory application, Myeni said the new evidence she wants to introduce is relevant to the issues to be adjudicated by the Pretoria high court in her appeal.

“I therefore seek to introduce the evidence of Mrs Kwinana’s testimony at the Zondo commission as I believe it supports a number of points raised in the leave to appeal application, which include: the learned judge erred in granting the joinder application; and Outa’s claim to act in the public interest is disingenuous given that they acted selectively in deciding against whom to launch delinquency proceedings.”

Outa 'concealed deal made with Yakhe Kwinana'

According to Myeni, based on Kwinana’s evidence, Outa did not make a full disclosure to the court in the joinder application about why they refused to join Kwinana in the case.

“There is no escaping the conclusion that Outa had struck some sort of deal with Mrs Kwinana which Outa sought to hold Mrs Kwinana to by ensuring she did not testify as a defence witness in the trial,” reads Myeni’s affidavit.

Outa, Myeni said, had “actively” concealed the deal it had apparently made with Kwinana.

“When the issue of the non-joinder of inter alios [among others] Mrs Kwinana was mentioned, pertinently all sorts of reasons were advanced by the plaintiffs in their heads of argument,” Myeni argued.

She said the new evidence she wanted to present showed that Outa was not acting in the public interest.

“It could never be in the public interest to single out one person fully knowing there were other qualifying persons and that the decision to exclude them was based on illegally obtained evidence which is false,” said Myeni.