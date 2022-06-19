We want three of ANC top six to be women: Mmamoloko Kubayi

She says the party regressed in 2017 when Jessie Duarte was the only woman among the top national ANC leaders

One of the women leaders tipped for the ANC deputy post, human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi wants the December conference to change the party’s constitution to explicitly state that 50% of the top six leaders must be women...