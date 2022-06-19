We want three of ANC top six to be women: Mmamoloko Kubayi
She says the party regressed in 2017 when Jessie Duarte was the only woman among the top national ANC leaders
19 June 2022 - 00:00
One of the women leaders tipped for the ANC deputy post, human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi wants the December conference to change the party’s constitution to explicitly state that 50% of the top six leaders must be women...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.