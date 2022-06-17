×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Queen B’s back! Beyoncé returns with new album ‘Renaissance’

17 June 2022 - 14:07 By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
Beyoncé is set to release a new album. File image.
Beyoncé is set to release a new album. File image.
Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Music superstar Beyoncé revealed the title of what appears to be her first solo album in six years, Renaissance, following on the critically acclaimed Lemonade.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the chart-topper simply listed the words “act i Renaissance” and the date July 29 in her bio. Streaming sites Spotify and Apple also posted artwork for the record.

Fans had anticipated news from the Grammy Award winner after the singer deleted her profile picture from social media platforms last week.

The Crazy in Love and Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) hitmaker's last studio album Lemonade was released in 2016.

She has collaborated with other artists in recent years, including rapper Megan Thee Stallion, as well as curated the soundtrack album for the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

Announcing Beyoncé as British Vogue's July issue cover star, editor Edward Enninful said he had listened to her new music at a dinner at the star's house earlier this year.

Recounting the meeting in an article, he wrote: “The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and rethinking every decision. Just the way she likes it.” 

Reuters

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

POLL | Are you digging the songs Black Coffee produced on Drake's album?

Black Coffee is credited as co-producer and co-writer on a few songs including 'Overdrive' and 'Currents'.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

DJ Black Coffee makes SA proud after he produces three of Drake’s new songs

Did somebody say GOAT? Black Coffee is one of the executive producers of Drake’s latest album 'Honestly, Nevermind'.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Top US music producers come to Cape Town to mentor young, local talent

Musicians given a boost by visiting LA-based Safety Club members who are in Cape Town running songwriting camps.
Lifestyle
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet the top 10 beauties vying for Miss SA 2022 crown Lifestyle
  2. RECIPE | Putting Christine Capendale's Hertzoggie slice recipe to the test Food
  3. Best of the rest, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 Lifestyle
  4. Kim K under fire for ‘damaging’ iconic Marilyn Monroe dress The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Push your limits in the 'Lord of the Rings' forest on the Amatola Trail Travel

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...