Queen B’s back! Beyoncé returns with new album ‘Renaissance’

Music superstar Beyoncé revealed the title of what appears to be her first solo album in six years, Renaissance, following on the critically acclaimed Lemonade.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the chart-topper simply listed the words “act i Renaissance” and the date July 29 in her bio. Streaming sites Spotify and Apple also posted artwork for the record.

Fans had anticipated news from the Grammy Award winner after the singer deleted her profile picture from social media platforms last week.