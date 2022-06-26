'No-one can save the ANC in Gauteng'
Analysts say neither Lesufi nor Maile will be able to scrape together more than 50% of the votes in Gauteng
26 June 2022 - 00:00
The ANC will likely lose control of Gauteng in the next general elections regardless of who leads it...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.