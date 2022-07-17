ANC bids to stop factions from wining and dining delegates
Party clamps down on campaigning and lobbying ahead of elective conference
17 July 2022 - 00:00
ANC lobbyists will no longer be able to shepherd their delegates to prevent them from being influenced by opposing factions at the party’s national conference in December — that’s if the electoral committee led by Kgalema Motlanthe has its way...
