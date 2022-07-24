‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference
Provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli says party made Zuma the face of corruption to clean its image
24 July 2022 - 00:02
Former president Jacob Zuma’s ghost loomed large at the ANC KwaZulu-Natal conference as party leaders fell over themselves to show him sympathy and condemn President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national executive for how he was treated...
‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference
Provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli says party made Zuma the face of corruption to clean its image
Former president Jacob Zuma’s ghost loomed large at the ANC KwaZulu-Natal conference as party leaders fell over themselves to show him sympathy and condemn President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national executive for how he was treated...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos