Politics

‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference

Provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli says party made Zuma the face of corruption to clean its image

24 July 2022 - 00:02

Former president Jacob Zuma’s ghost loomed large at the ANC KwaZulu-Natal conference as party leaders fell over themselves to show him sympathy and condemn President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national executive for how he was treated...

