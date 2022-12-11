Politics

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse eyes John Steenhuisen’s job

Spokesperson says she is consulting about possibly challenging the DA leader

11 December 2022 - 00:00 By Andisiwe Makinana and Zimasa Matiwane

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse is considering challenging John Steenhuisen for the leadership of the DA at the party’s congress in April next year...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ‘I’m glad I found my soul mate’ — Brutus Malada breaks his silence after his ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Joburg mayor Phalatse breathes again as no-confidence motion is withdrawn Politics
  3. No cash crisis in Joburg, despite city seeking loan, says Mpho Phalatse Politics

Most read

  1. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Vodacom, please call me with a reasonable offer News
  3. ‘All that mattered was surviving’: Joburg cyclist describes nearly three days ... News
  4. WhatsApp matric exam racket exposed in Mpumalanga News
  5. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse eyes John Steenhuisen’s job Politics

Latest Videos

e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail
WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...