No cash crisis in Joburg, despite city seeking loan, says Mpho Phalatse
Image: Thulani Mbele
Johannesburg is not in a financial crisis, despite returning to council to request approval of a report to access a R2bn short-term loan, says mayor Mpho Phalatse.
Over the past 12 months, the city has passed a budget of R77.3bn.
However, it is experiencing “cash flow mismatches” and requires intervention to “ensure services are delivered, officials on the front line receive their salaries and service providers are paid on time,” the mayor said.
“While the city does not find itself in an immediate crisis, we may find ourselves in an uneasy state of financial affairs,” she added.
Phalatse said Covid-19 had severely affected Johannesburg's financial standing.
Minority opposition parties vow to oppose Joburg's proposed R2bn loan
Johannesburg high court 'vindicates' corruption buster Shadrack Sibiya
“Taking out a short-term loan is a normal business practice employed by the City of Johannesburg, as was the case during the budgeting processes during the 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2018/19 financial years,” said the mayor.
“Therefore the disinformation by a corrupt cabal that short-term loans are unacceptable and somehow 'prove' the city is broke is unjustified and a political power play at best.”
The city confirmed it would embark on an enhanced revenue collection campaign called “Operation Buya Mthetho” to urge residents, businesses and entities to pay debts owed to it.
Phalatse said the city had written to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi outlining debt owed to it by provincial departments and entities in an attempt to return money to its budget.
Meanwhile, the mayor faces a motion of no confidence at Wednesday's council meeting.
TimesLIVE
