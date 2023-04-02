ANC wants new names for SABC board
The party is determined to block Phathiswa Magopeni, for one, from the new board — which could mean further delays
02 April 2023 - 00:00 By KGOTHATSO MADISA and ANDISIWE MAKINANA
The ANC has instructed its MPs that the parliamentary portfolio committee on communications must restart the selection of new SABC board, four months after a final list was submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa. ..
