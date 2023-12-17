Jacob Zuma dares ANC as he throws weight behind new party
Former ANC president says he won't campaign or vote for the ANC
17 December 2023 - 00:01
Former president Jacob Zuma seems to be daring the ANC to take action against him by publicly declaring that he would not be voting for the governing party in the upcoming elections but would be throwing his weight behind the newly formed Umkhonto weSizwe Party...
