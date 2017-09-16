Editorial
It is time to give Zuma what he's always wanted - his day in court
17 September 2017 - 00:00
After almost a decade of fighting in the courts - and spending millions of taxpayers' money - President Jacob Zuma and the NPA conceded that the 2009 decision to drop corruption charges against him was irrational.
