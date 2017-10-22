Q&A with Parliament justice committee chairman Mathole Motshekga

Parliament’s justice committee will decide on the fate of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday after ANC members voted against an ad hoc committee of inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Chris Barron asked the chairman

Parliament’s justice committee will decide on the fate of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday after ANC members voted against an ad hoc committee of inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Chris Barron asked him...