Charles Manson: The 'spark in the dark' that went out
Charles Manson, who died this week aged 83, was as criminally insane as could be. The wild-eyed satanist cult leader and hippie sex maniac occupies his own unique niche in the annals of murder
26 November 2017 - 00:00
Charles Manson, who died this week aged 83, was as criminally insane as could be. The wild-eyed satanist cult leader and hippie sex maniac occupies his own unique niche in the annals of murder
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE