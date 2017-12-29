Ramaphosa will need some of FDR's 'tactical fluidity' to right the ship
30 December 2017 - 00:00
Shortly after Cyril Ramaphosa's narrow victory, a senior opposition MP offered a vivid metaphor wrapped in a backhanded compliment to the new ANC president. "It's like a piece of driftwood which you grab with both hands in a stormy sea after a shipwreck," my informant suggested.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE