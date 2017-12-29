Opinion & Analysis

Ramaphosa will need some of FDR's 'tactical fluidity' to right the ship

Tony Leon Columnist
30 December 2017 - 00:00

Shortly after Cyril Ramaphosa's narrow victory, a senior opposition MP offered a vivid metaphor wrapped in a backhanded compliment to the new ANC president. "It's like a piece of driftwood which you grab with both hands in a stormy sea after a shipwreck," my informant suggested.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. MCEBISI JONAS | Ramaphosa in the shark tank, buoyed by our hopes Opinion & Analysis
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | How the new ANC rules strengthen Ramaphosa's hand Opinion & Analysis
  3. MICKEY MEJI | ANC has it wrong with resolution on the sex trade Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | ANC can no longer dodge its duty on Zuma Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
Take a joy ride with feel good moments of 2017
X