Editorial

Get the ubuntu flowing when Cape runs dry

The past week has been unedifying and deeply troubling as Capetonians anticipate the death rattle of millions of taps in 74 days or fewer. After the DA's abrupt sidelining of mayor Patricia de Lille, erstwhile leader of the drought crisis team, premier Helen Zille stepped into the breach and said she would spend "every waking moment" fighting to stave off Day Zero.