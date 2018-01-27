Q&A with Thuli Madonsela on the terms of reference for state capture enquiry
The terms of reference for the commission of inquiry into state capture have been gazetted. Chris Barron asked former public protector Thuli Madonsela, whose report led to the commission
28 January 2018 - 00:00
The terms of reference for the commission of inquiry into state capture have been gazetted. Chris Barron asked former public protector Thuli Madonsela, whose report led to the commission
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE