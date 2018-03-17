Obituary
Hubert de Givenchy: designer from haute couture's golden age 1927-2018
18 March 2018 - 00:00
Hubert de Givenchy, who has died at the age of 91, was one of the great designers from the golden age of haute couture.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.