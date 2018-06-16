Obituary
Desmond de Silva: Colourful lawyer and scourge of war criminals
17 June 2018 - 00:00
Sir Desmond de Silva, who has died at the age of 78, was a British lawyer and scourge of war criminals. His greatest legal achievement was the role he played in the prosecution of Charles Taylor, the former president of Liberia.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.