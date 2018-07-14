Insight: Nelson Mandela Prison letters

Madiba to daughters: Do not worry, one day Mummy & Daddy will return

On a freezing night a few hours before dawn on May 12 1969, police stormed the Mandela home in Soweto and detained Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Zindzi and Zenani, then aged nine and 10, clung to her, begging “Mummy, please don’t go.”