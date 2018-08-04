Editorial
Turn the quango drain into a local investment gem
05 August 2018 - 00:00
Given that official statistics have just showed SA sitting with its highest jobless rate in 15 years, Impala Platinum's news that it plans to shed 13,000 jobs over the next two years could not have come at a worse time
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.