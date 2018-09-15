Opinion
It's criminal the way we are unable to deal with our crime
16 September 2018 - 00:00
The primary responsibility of any government or state is the protection of life and property of its citizens.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.