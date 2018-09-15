Editorial
You had your chance, Mr Zuma, now let your successors get on with it
16 September 2018 - 00:00
We do not normally use this space to write letters to politicians. Today we have decided to do just that and plead with you to back off.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.