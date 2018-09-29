Opinion
A tweet can be a long time in politics
30 September 2018 - 00:00
If Twitter is any guide (it probably isn't) SA has fragmented into one giant squabbling mess, incapable of contemplation and dedicated to the elimination of all debate.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.